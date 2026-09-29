Drishyam: The Conclusion Release: Plot, Cast, Recap, Where To Watch Previous Films And More

Vijay Salgaonkar has escaped the law twice, but can he do it again?

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third film in the Hindi franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie picks up after the events of the first two films, with a fresh investigation threatening to bring Vijay's carefully guarded secrets to light.

A Quick Recap Of Drishyam 1 And 2

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The first film introduced Vijay, a cable operator in Goa who gets caught in a nightmare when his daughter Anju accidentally kills Sam, the son of police officer Meera Deshmukh. Determined to protect his family, Vijay comes up with a detailed plan to cover up the crime. Vijay creates a carefully planned alibi and hides the body beneath a police station under construction.

Seven years later, Drishyam 2 sees the case reopened after the police recover skeletal remains believed to be Sam's. However, Vijay has already planned for this possibility and manages to switch the remains before the DNA test. With no proof that the remains belong to Sam, the case falls apart once again, allowing Vijay and his family to walk free.

What Happens In Drishyam: The Conclusion?

The third film takes the story forward as Vijay's old secret comes under fresh pressure. A new investigation brings Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, into the case.

As new evidence begins to surface, Vijay once again has to protect his family while staying ahead of the investigation. The Hindi film is also expected to take a different route from the Malayalam third instalment, giving Vijay's story a separate ending.

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Cast And Characters

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Shriya Saran as Nandini, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, Ishita Dutta as Anju and Mrunal Jadhav as Anu. Rajat Kapoor also returns as Mahesh Deshmukh.

Jaideep Ahlawat joins the franchise as Rajveer Singh Tomar, while Prakash Raj has a key role in the film.

Team Behind Drishyam 3

Abhishek Pathak has directed the film and shares writing credits with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and presented by Star Studio18.

Advance Booking

Advance bookings for Drishyam 3 had opened on September 27. The film had recorded Rs 17.35 crore gross in advance bookings across the first three days, with around 4.50 lakh tickets sold. Day 1 alone had contributed Rs 8.97 crore gross, as per Sacnilk.

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Where To Watch The Drishyam Films?

Drishyam (2015) is available on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar. Drishyam 2 (2022) can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon MX Player.

The third and final chapter Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to release in theatres on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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