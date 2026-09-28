Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT Releases This Weekend: Sardar 2, #Love, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit And More

Looking for something new to watch? This week's South OTT lineup brings a fresh mix of movies and series across genres, including action, romance, comedy, mystery and thrillers.

Sardar 2

Sardar 2 is a Tamil-language spy-action thriller and sequel to the 2022 film Sardar. The story follows Inspector Vijay as he takes on the dangerous Black Dagger, while parallel timelines explore the past and origins of the legendary spy Sardar. Karthi returns in dual roles, alongside S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath and Rajisha Vijayan.

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Directed by P. S. Mithran, the film blends espionage, action, and mystery, with George C. Williams on cinematography and Sam C. S. on music. It is also available in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT Release Date: October 1, 2026

#Love

#Love is a Tamil-language romantic comedy series starring Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das as Tara and Matthew, two rival dating-app founders with different ideas about relationships. Tara believes personality compatibility is important, while Matthew considers chemistry the key to lasting love. Their professional rivalry leads to a 60-day challenge that puts their theories to the test. The series also explores friendship, family and ambition against the backdrop of modern dating. It is available in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

OTT Release Date: October 2, 2026

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a Malayalam-language romantic comedy-drama directed by Girish AD. Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju headline the film, which follows Justin after Ashley and her family move into his neighbourhood. Their arrival changes his routine and becomes central to the film's romantic and family-driven narrative. Ajmal Sabu serves as cinematographer, while Vishnu Vijay has composed the music. The film is also available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

OTT Release Date: October 2, 2026

Romanchakam

Romanchakam is a Telugu-language romantic comedy entertainer with mystery elements. Sumanth Prabhas plays Anvesh, an aspiring entrepreneur who enters the dating-app business and finds himself involved in an unexpected relationship with Maithili, played by Ananthika Sanilkumar. Directed by Venugopal Reddy, the film combines romance, friendship, humour and suspense, with the mystery becoming more prominent as the story progresses. It is available in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

OTT Release Date: October 1, 2026

Agadha

Agadha is a Telugu-language mystical thriller that combines mythology, fantasy and suspense. Directed by M.S. Raju, the film stars Ulka Gupta, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Roshan Basheer, Shravan Reddy and Sijju. The story revolves around a divine mystery and uses supernatural elements and moody visuals to create an eerie atmosphere. The narrative brings together spirituality, emotion and suspense while gradually unfolding its central mystery. The film is streaming in Telugu, with subtitle options for wider viewership.

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

OTT Release Date: September 25, 2026

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