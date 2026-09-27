Roadies Rebirth: When, Where To Watch Rannvijay Singha-Hosted Season 21 Reality Show

Roadies Rebirth is set to return with its 21st season, featuring a new format. Here's when and where to watch the upcoming season.

About The Show

The popular adventure reality show is all set to return for its 21st season. Roadies Rebirth will bring contestants together for a mix of physical challenges, competition, adventure and reality-show drama.

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The new season will introduce a new competition format — OGs vs NewGs. For the first time, six Gang Leaders will be part of Roadies. However, they will not lead six separate gangs. Instead, the six leaders have been divided into two larger groups — OGs and NewGs.

Traditionally, Roadies has featured multiple Gang Leaders competing individually, with contestants divided among their respective gangs. This season, the competition will instead be divided into two camps.

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Cast

Rannvijay Singha will return as the host of Roadies Rebirth. His association with the franchise spans several seasons, making his return familiar to long-time viewers.

The OGs team consists of Gang Leaders Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula.

Meanwhile, the NewGs team features new Gang Leaders Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali.

When And Where To Watch

Roadies Rebirth is set to premiere on October 16, 2026. The new season will follow a weekend release schedule, with fresh episodes streaming every Friday and Saturday at 7 pm. The reality show will stream on Netflix and JioHotstar.

Apart from the OTT platforms, Roadies Rebirth will also air on MTV.

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