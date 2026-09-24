Bank Q2 Results FY27: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Announce Results Dates

The Bank Q2 Results FY27 season is set to begin in October, with HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank scheduled to consider and approve their September-quarter financial results on Oct. 17. The lenders will report their performance for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2026, with filings also covering the first half of FY27 where applicable. Investors will track net interest income (NII), net interest margin (NIM), loan and deposit growth, asset quality, slippages, provisions and profitability in the September quarter. Any announcements related to dividends and earnings calls will also be closely watched.

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Bank Q2 FY27 Results Calendar

The following dates are based on exchange filings issued by the respective banks and will be updated as lenders announce their earnings schedules.

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Bank Q2 FY27 Result Date Filing Date Earnings Call Dividend HDFC Bank Oct. 17 Sept. 22 Not announced Not disclosed Axis Bank Oct. 17 Sept. 17 Not announced Not disclosed ICICI Bank Oct. 17 Sept. 22 Not announced Not disclosed

Bank Q2 FY27 Results: Key Things To Watch

Key metrics to watch include:

Loan and credit growth

Deposit growth and CASA

Net interest income (NII)

Net interest margin (NIM)

Asset quality and slippages

Provisions and credit costs

Net profit and operating profit

Treasury performance

Management commentary on growth and asset quality

HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Date, Dividend And Key Things To Watch

In an exchange filing dated Sept. 22, the bank informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026.

Investors will focus on loan growth, net interest income, net interest margin, deposit growth and asset quality. The bank's Q1 FY27 net interest income rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 33,534 crore, while NIM stood at 3.26% on total assets.

Axis Bank Q2 Results: Date, Dividend And Key Things To Watch

Axis Bank, one of India's biggest private-sector banks, announced in an exchange filing dated Sept. 17 that its Board of Directors will meet on Oct. 17 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026.

The results will be subject to a limited review by the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank.

Investors will look for the pace of loan growth, NIM movement, deposit trends and asset quality in Q2.

ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Date, Dividend And Key Things To Watch

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, ICICI Bank said the meeting of the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2026.

The lender has not shared any update on a dividend declaration along with its second-quarter results.

Investors will focus on net interest income, net interest margin, asset quality and slippages, deposit vs. credit growth momentum, core operating profit and treasury performance.

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