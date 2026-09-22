ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

One of India's biggest private lenders, ICICI Bank Ltd., has announced the schedule for the declaration of second quarter results for the fiscal 2026-27 on Oct 17.

Here's everything you need to know about the declaration of ICICI Bank's Q2FY27 results.

ICICI Bank Q2FY27 Results Date

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, ICICI Bank said the meeting of the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Oct 17, 2026, to, inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ending September 30, 2026.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The lender has not shared any update on declaration of dividend along with second quarter results.

ICICI Bank Q2FY27 Results Trading Window

The window for trading in securities of the Bank shall remain closed from Oct 1 to Oct 19 (both days inclusive) for the designated employees and their immediate relatives pursuant to the Bank's share dealing code.

ICICI Bank Q1 Highlights

ICICI Bank Ltd. reported a strong start to FY27, with standalone net profit rising 16% year-on-year to Rs 14,804 crore in the June quarter from Rs 12,768 crore a year ago, while comfortably beating Bloomberg's consensus estimate of Rs 13,373 crore.

ALSO READ: TCS Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Record Date Details And More

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 13% year-on-year to Rs 24,385 crore, compared with Rs 21,635 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating profit rose to Rs 20,386 crore, up from Rs 17,505 crore in Q1 FY26, and ahead of analysts' estimate of Rs 19,278 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.36%, compared with 4.34% a year earlier and above the Street estimate of 4.18%.

ICICI Bank Share Price

ICICI Bank shares closed 0.40% lower at Rs 1,339.6 per share on Tuesday. The shares have fallen 0,8% in one week and 5.66% in one month. The shares are up 0.12% year-to-date but has fallen 4.42% in one year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.