Trump Pledges To Build Two Major Military Bases In Greenland During UNGA Address

US President Donald Trump said the United States will build two major military bases in Greenland, describing the territory as strategically important for America, Europe and NATO.

Speaking during his UN General Assembly address, Trump said Washington had reached what he called an unprecedented agreement with Denmark and Greenland concerning the Arctic territory.

“We will immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in the appropriate locations. We'll be building two very major military bases,” Trump said.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Trump At UNGA: 'Believe We'll Make A Deal With Iran After The Election'

Trump also said the agreement would prevent US adversaries from establishing a military presence in Greenland or making sensitive investments there without US approval.

According to Trump, the deal would give the US an enhanced strategic position in the Arctic and North Atlantic while strengthening security for both the US and Europe.

He said the agreement would be signed later on Tuesday and expressed his intention to work with Denmark and Greenland on the arrangement.

Trump also linked the Greenland move to NATO, saying an expanded US presence in the Arctic would greatly enhance the alliance.

The remarks came as Trump addressed a range of foreign-policy issues, including Cuba, Mexico and the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Cuba, Trump said the regime was failing like never before and said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was involved in negotiations with Havana.

He also said the US would continue efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which he described as claiming thousands and thousands of lives every month.

Trump earlier said that he believes the United States and Iran will eventually reach a deal, while urging Tehran to negotiate and warning that Washington will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

ALSO READ: 'Shame On You, Mamdani': Netanyahu Vows To Expose New York Mayor At UN General Assembly

“I believe we'll make a deal with Iran after the election,” Trump said, adding that the US and Iran would get a deal done “one way or the other”.

Trump also said he would not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran, while urging the country to enter negotiations.

“I urge Iran to make a deal,” Trump said, adding that he had urged Tehran to negotiate several times.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.