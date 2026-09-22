Trump At UNGA: 'Believe We'll Make A Deal With Iran After The Election'

US President Donald Trump, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, said he believes the United States and Iran will eventually reach a deal, while urging Tehran to negotiate and warning that Washington will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

“I believe we'll make a deal with Iran after the election,” Trump said, adding that the US and Iran would get a deal done “one way or the other”. Trump also said he would not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran, while urging the country to enter negotiations.

“I urge Iran to make a deal,” Trump said, adding that he had urged Tehran to negotiate several times.

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His comments come as the possibility of renewed US-Iran diplomacy has emerged alongside the ongoing conflict. Iran has indicated that it could consider reopening the Strait of Hormuz under certain conditions, while US officials have also signalled openness to dialogue. No direct meeting between Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was planned at the UN General Assembly.

Oil Prices In Focus

Trump said more oil is flowing than at any point since the war started and predicted that crude prices would fall sharply once the conflict ends. “Oil prices will plummet after the Iran conflict is over,” Trump said, adding that prices could fall to levels below those seen before the conflict.

The comments come as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have continued to weigh on global energy markets. The waterway is a major route for global oil shipments, and uncertainty over its reopening has kept crude prices volatile. Trump also urged countries to join the US in economically isolating Iran.

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The US president said the United States would be able to supply allies with weapons at a much faster rate, adding that Washington is rapidly replenishing its weapons stockpiles.

“Massive munition plants will be opening,” Trump said.

Iran Nuclear Programme

Trump reiterated that the US would never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. The Iran nuclear issue has remained at the centre of the conflict and the diplomatic standoff between Washington and Tehran. Trump has repeatedly framed preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon as a key US objective.

Trump also used his UN address to highlight US technological strength, saying the country's technology sector was “second to none”. US-Iran tensions and the resulting energy-market disruption have become major issues at this year's UN General Assembly. The conflict has also prompted concern among Gulf states over attacks and disruptions affecting key maritime routes.

Russia-Ukraine War

Trump also said he believes a Russia-Ukraine peace deal will eventually happen. The US president has repeatedly sought to position his administration as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, although the war remains unresolved after years of fighting.

Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York during the UN General Assembly. The discussions are expected to include efforts to end the war and a possible pause in attacks on energy infrastructure.

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