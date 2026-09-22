Avengers: Endgame: Encore Advance Booking: Marvel Epic Sees Strong Opening-Day Demand

The countdown to Avengers: Endgame: Encore has begun, with moviegoers showing strong interest in the much-awaited re-release. The film's advance bookings are already picking up ahead of its theatrical debut.

Opening Day Advance Booking

Avengers: Endgame: Encore has recorded Rs 3.88 crore in opening-day advance bookings so far, with 95,484 tickets sold across 1,412 shows in 571 theatres and 134 cities. According to TrackTollywood, the film has registered 25.9% occupancy, with 229 fast-filling and 34 housefull shows. It is set to release on September 25, 2026.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The English version leads with Rs 3.25 crore at 31.6% occupancy, followed by Hindi at Rs 23.39 lakh and Infinity Vision – English at Rs 19.88 lakh. Telugu and Tamil have recorded Rs 15.37 lakh and Rs 4.51 lakh.

Among formats, IMAX 2D leads with Rs 1.34 crore at 46.3% occupancy. MS-Infinity Vsn 3D has earned Rs 80.64 lakh, while 3D and 4DX 3D have recorded Rs 67.36 lakh and Rs 31.65 lakh, respectively.

City-State Wise Bookings

Based on TrackTollywood Data, Bengaluru leads the city-wise advance bookings with Rs 64.74 lakh and 51.2% occupancy. Mumbai follows with Rs 36.59 lakh at 22.2% occupancy, while Delhi has recorded Rs 32.82 lakh with 28.7% occupancy.

ALSO READ: MasterChef Asia Arrives In India: Release Date, Contestants, Judges And All About Culinary Series

Hyderabad has earned Rs 30.85 lakh at 51.7% occupancy, followed by Chennai with Rs 26.94 lakh at 44.2% occupancy. Kochi has recorded Rs 18.57 lakh with 56.8% occupancy.

Among states, Karnataka tops the list with Rs 66.34 lakh at 43.5% occupancy. Maharashtra follows with Rs 62.94 lakh, while Haryana has recorded Rs 58.70 lakh.

Tamil Nadu has registered Rs 51.30 lakh at 46.6% occupancy, followed by Kerala with Rs 34.71 lakh at 54.5% occupancy, the report stated.

About Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame follows the surviving Avengers as they try to undo the destruction caused by Thanos, who wiped out half of the universe's population. The heroes reunite for a final battle to restore balance and bring back their loved ones.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the film was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and produced by Kevin Feige.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin. The film is based on the Avengers comics created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

ALSO READ: Bhuvan Bam's Rekha Joke Prompts Playful Warning From Mukesh Chhabra: 'Film Career Abhi Shuru Hua Hai'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.