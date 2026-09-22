'True Star Spreads Light, Not Darkness': Murmu Urges Actors Against Endorsing Harmful Health Products

The relationship between cinema and society has always extended beyond the screen, with artists often becoming influential voices for audiences.

President Droupadi Murmu urged popular film artists on Tuesday to refrain from endorsing products that could harm people's health. Speaking at the 72nd National Film Awards for 2024 in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, she underlined the influence celebrities can have on children and young people.

"When successful artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them. I urge popular artists not to endorse products that are harmful to people's health. A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness," Murmu said.

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President Calls For More Women On Award Juries

Murmu also called for stronger representation of women on the juries that select films for the National Film Awards. She said, "I would like to see women's participation ensured in every regional jury," while pointing to the presence of several women among the award recipients.

She further said, "incorporating the female perspective in any field makes it possible to form a holistic human outlook".

Murmu Appeals For Respect For Film Workers

The President also spoke about the need to recognise the contribution of workers and smaller artists who form an important part of the creative economy.

"Please ensure that the workers, small-scale artists, assistants, and those struggling to make their mark, who contribute to this economy, receive both respect and social security," President Murmu added.

She recalled that during the previous National Film Awards, she had asked the industry to make respect and sensitivity towards every member of a film crew part of its work culture.

Murmu Praises Indian Cinema

Describing film artists as key representatives of the creative economy, Murmu said highly popular artists possess immense potential to influence citizens, especially the youth.

She also praised the quality of films being produced in India, saying it strengthened her conviction that Indian cinema could set world-class benchmarks for quality.

"Learning about the quality films being produced in the country strengthens my conviction that our films will set world-class benchmarks for quality. I wish you all and the film industry a golden future," Murmu said.

72nd National Film Awards

The ceremony also honoured several prominent names from Indian cinema. Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024. Yami Gautam was honoured with the Best Actress award for Article 370, while Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the Best Actor honour for Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively.

Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, was named Best Feature Film.

(With PTI Inputs)

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