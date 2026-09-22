Exclude Nvidia CEO From Negotiating Table When You Meet Xi: US Senator Writes To Trump

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked President Donald Trump to confirm whether Nvidia billionaire CEO Jensen Huang will be at the negotiating table during the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump and Xi Jinping are set to meet in Washington this week, with artificial intelligence, tariffs, critical minerals and trade commitments expected to dominate the talks.

In a letter dated September 22, Warren wrote, "I write with significant concern about the risk that you will double down on your dangerous approach to artificial intelligence (AI) in your upcoming talks with Xi Jinping, the President of the People's Republic of China.

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She added, "I ask you to confirm that NVIDIA billionaire CEO Jensen Huang will not be at the negotiating table when you meet with President Xi next week and, instead, to use your upcoming talks to insist that China impose restrictions to prevent the most dangerous uses of advanced AI."

Previously, US officials said Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Alphabet head Sundar Pichai, Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will be present at the event, Bloomberg reported.

Warren flagged concerns about leaders in the AI industry acknowledging that their technologies could threaten the safety and security of the American people and others around the world. Speaking specifically about Huang, she cited an incident when the Nvidia head said, “we don't need any new laws. We don't need new regulations."

Seeking answers from Huang, Warren said, "The American people deserve to hear Mr. Huang answer hard questions – from both sides – about the role he has played in undermining our national security. He has refused to testify in public and under oath, but we will call him before Congress next year.

She added, "In the meantime, you owe it to the American people to ensure Mr. Huang is not across the negotiating table with President Xi when you meet next week."

She alleged Trump to accommodate the AI industry's demands. "In recent days, you have called the apparent risks of AI nothing more than a “hoax,” rejecting the need to regulate AI. You have also continued to greenlight the sale of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China. And you used a previous meeting with President Xi to advance Mr. Huang's and other industry CEOs' interests over those of the American people," the senator noted.

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