Buy, Sell Or Hold: Ashok Leyland, Pidilite, M&M, Thangamayil And JSW Cement — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Pidilite Industries Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of JSW Cement Ltd.?

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan and Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Ashok Leyland (CMP: Rs 160.75)

Jain: Buy On Dips

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Market share is very strong.

Margin expansion going on.

Very good Q1FY27 numbers.

Only problem is with valuation.

Stock can correct further from here.

One can make fresh entry at the level of Rs 145-Rs 150.

Pidilite Industries (CMP: Rs 1,572.70)

Jain: Hold

Have seen volatility of raw material prices.

Not the right time to enter the counter.

Maybe at the lower level, one can make entry.

Can enter after Q2FY27 announcement.

Buy after seeing the numbers.

Mahindra & Mahindra (CMP: Rs 3,044.50)

Shah: Hold

Auto has seen good correction from high levels due to crude oil.

No point in exiting.

Keep stoploss of Rs 3,000 on a closing basis, if that is triggered then exit your long position.

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Thangamyil Jewellery (CMP: Rs 5,119.50)

Shah: Hold

From a short-term perspective, stoploss on the downside is somewhere close to Rs 4,700.

Exit long position if that is breached.

JSW Cement (CMP: Rs 116.70)

Shah: Hold

Support of Rs 110 becomes very important.

Keep stoploss at Rs 110.

KPIT Tech (CMP: Rs 529)

Jain: Buy On Dips

Average at Rs 520-Rs 550.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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