Aishwarya Lekshmi On Quitting Instagram: 'I’m So Much Happier Without It’

Actor and producer Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is currently basking in the success of Gatta Kusthi 2, has opened up about her decision to leave Instagram.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, she revealed that she initially thought she would deactivate her account temporarily but eventually decided to stay away from the platform.

Explaining her decision, Lekshmi said, “I was tired of seeing AI-generated content and the whole vulgar edit culture around it. I know for a fact that those edits are still very much out there.”

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She further spoke about how life changed after she stopped being constantly present online. “But not being on social media full-time, and not constantly performing for it, has really eased me up as a person. I'm so much happier without it. I don't think my work has suffered because of it,” she said.

Lekshmi also revealed that her managers and agents have encouraged her to return to social media, citing the financial opportunities she could be missing. However, she said the sense of sanity she has gained from staying away is more valuable to her.

“I want my films to speak for themselves,” she said, adding that she is comfortable working with brands that understand her decision not to promote them on social media.

‘Social Media Can Become Vicious And Toxic'

Lekshmi also recalled how constantly reading messages and comments affected her perception of people around her. She said, “Now, when I meet people, I don't feel like anybody is against me or that the whole world is plotting against me. That's the feeling social media gives you. It can become incredibly vicious and toxic.”

The actor acknowledged that staying away from social media could mean missing certain opportunities. However, she has chosen to keep cinema as one part of her life rather than make it the centre of everything.

Aishwarya Lekshmi's Acting Career

A doctor-turned-actor, Lekshmi made her Malayalam film debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela in 2017. She gained popularity with Mayaanadhi the same year and later starred in Varathan opposite Fahadh Faasil.

She expanded into Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan franchise, which remains her highest-grossing release. Her filmography also includes Kaanekkaane, Ammu, Kumari, Gatta Kusthi, Hello Mummy and Maaman with Soori.

Lekshmi said, “I'm happy doing maybe one film a year if it's something I genuinely want to do.”

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