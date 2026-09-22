US, Denmark Strike Greenland Deal; Two New Defence Sites Planned

The United States, Denmark and Greenland have signed a new security agreement that will expand the US military presence on the strategically important Arctic island, including plans for two additional defence sites and an expansion of the existing Pituffik Space Base, Bloomberg reported.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, marks a significant expansion of Washington's military access to Greenland.

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It also seeks to place greater responsibility for Arctic security within the NATO framework.

Under the pact, the US will be able to expand its defence footprint in Greenland and identify additional areas for military use in coordination with Denmark and Greenland.

The existing Pituffik Space Base in northwest Greenland, formerly known as Thule Air Base, is also set to be expanded.

Two other locations are expected to feature in the expanded US military presence.

Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, where the US operated the Cold War-era Bluie West One base, could be reopened.

The second site, Mestersvig in eastern Greenland, is currently used by Denmark's Sirius Dog Sled Patrol, an elite Arctic unit.

The agreement builds on longstanding US defence rights in Greenland dating back to a 1951 accord.

The island's strategic location gives Washington a vantage point for missile warning, space surveillance and monitoring military and air activity across the Arctic.

Denmark has stressed that the arrangement does not alter sovereignty over Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

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Copenhagen has also pushed for Arctic security to be handled more clearly through NATO rather than solely through a bilateral US-Danish framework.

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