Dipika Kakar To Make A Comeback? Actress Reveals Why Daily Soaps Are Not An Option

Dipika Kakar, best known for her role in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka, has opened up about her return to television while continuing her treatment. The actress, who underwent surgery for a stage 2 liver tumour in 2025, is gradually getting back to work and is currently shooting a music video with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim.

In a recent vlog, Dipika shared that she has been attending dance rehearsals for the project. She also explained why taking on a daily soap is difficult for her at the moment.

ALSO READ | Resident Evil Box Office Collection Day 4: Zach Cregger's Horror Reboot Sees Monday Dip

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Dipika On Her TV Comeback

Talking about a possible television comeback, Dipika said the long working hours of a daily soap would be difficult for her at present. She also pointed out that her treatment comes with side effects, making it hard to work continuously.

She said, “Looking at my condition right now, I do not think I would be able to do a daily soap and obviously, looking at my health, why would anyone cast me right now? It is obvious. I am undergoing treatment and there are side effects too. But yes, I can manage a day of shoot for a music video.”

She is currently undergoing infusion and immunotherapy sessions every 20 to 21 days as part of her recovery.

Dipika's Career

Dipika was last seen on television in Celebrity MasterChef 2025. She had to leave the reality show midway because of health issues. Her last daily soap was Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which aired in 2019.

There were reports in 2025 that Dipika could return to television opposite Vivian Dsena in a new show. However, the reports were not officially confirmed. Dipika later told fans that she would like to return when her doctors give her permission.

Dipika's Family Life

Dipika and Shoaib met while working together on Sasural Simar Ka, where they played a married couple. They later began dating and tied the knot on February 22, 2018. The couple welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in 2023.

Before marrying Shoaib, Dipika was married to Raunak Samson in 2011. The couple separated in 2015.

Shoaib has remained by Dipika's side during her health journey and has regularly shared updates with fans. He recently spoke about her weight loss as she continues her recovery.

ALSO READ | John Abraham Begins Shooting For Psychological Thriller In London

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.