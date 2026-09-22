John Abraham Begins Shooting For Psychological Thriller In London

Actor John Abraham has quietly begun shooting for his next film in London. The high-concept psychological thriller film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, known for Te3n and The Girl On The Train.

The makers have not revealed many details about the story yet. However, the film is described as a psychological thriller with a dark and character-driven storyline. It will also see Abraham take on a different kind of role compared to his action-heavy projects.

Danish Pandor, who recently gained attention for his role in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, has joined Abraham in the psychological drama. Veteran actors Arif Zakaria and Kitu Gidwani are also part of the project.

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The project is being produced by Abraham's JA Entertainment in collaboration with Authum Entertainment, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

Authum Entertainment is also backing Maria IPS, in which Abraham will portray former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, with Rohit Shetty directing the film. The production house is also behind Golmaal 5, the upcoming instalment of the popular comedy franchise.

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John Abraham's Upcoming Films

The new thriller adds to Abraham's growing 2027 line-up. The actor does not have a theatrical release scheduled for 2026 but has several projects lined up for next year.

Force 3, starring Abraham and Harshvardhan Rane, is scheduled to release on March 19, 2027. Maria IPS is also among his upcoming films.

Abraham has previously appeared in films including Pathaan and Batla House. His role as Jim in Pathaan was part of the film's worldwide gross of around Rs 1,055 crore, while Batla House reportedly collected around Rs 127 crore worldwide.

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