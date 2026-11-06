Who Is Sunil D’Souza? Tata Consumer’s CEO Set To Succeed Noel Tata As Voltas Chairman

Voltas has named Sunil D'Souza its next chairman, marking a leadership transition at the Tata Group's air-conditioning and engineering company. D'Souza will take over on November 12, 2026, after Noel N. Tata retires.

The change was announced following a Voltas board meeting on November 6. Noel Tata, who has been associated with the company's board since 2003, will step down as chairman and director at the close of business on November 11, in line with Tata Group superannuation guidelines. The board has appointed him Chairman Emeritus from November 12.

D'Souza already serves as a director on Voltas's board. He will remain managing director and chief executive of Tata Consumer Products while assuming the chairmanship, according to company information.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Mr. DSouza's appointment places an executive with a long consumer-business background at the helm of a company operating across consumer cooling products, project businesses and engineering services.

Also Read | How Dr Yogesh Lakhani Went From Selling Newspapers To Building An NSE-Listed Outdoor Advertising Business

A career spanning consumer goods and global markets

D'Souza became Tata Consumer Products' managing director and CEO in April 2020. Before joining the Tata company, he led Whirlpool India for nearly five years, overseeing its business in India and neighbouring markets.

Earlier, he spent close to 15 years at PepsiCo, holding commercial and general-management roles in India and several Asian markets, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia. He began his career at Hindustan Unilever in 1993, working in sales, after starting out as a service engineer at Siemens.

D'Souza holds a bachelor's degree in electronics and communications engineering from the University of Madras and a postgraduate management diploma from IIM Calcutta. His experience ranges from sales and market expansion to managing large regional businesses, skills that will now be tested in a leadership role at Voltas.

The board also set out a separate succession plan for the managing director's office. Current MD C.P. Mukundan Menon is due to retire on May 24, 2027.

Jayant Balan, currently head of Voltas's room air-conditioner business, is set to succeed him from May 25, subject to shareholder approval. He will serve as managing director designate in the interim.

Voltas has also appointed Venkatesalu Palaniswamy, formerly managing director of Trent, as an additional non-independent, non-executive director from November 12.

Also Read | NCLT Declares Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot Bankrupt Over Rs 12,668 Crore SBI Dues

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.