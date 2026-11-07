India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI

India will take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the five-match series at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, November 7.

The Shubman Gill-led side will head into the contest with a 1-0 lead after registering a five-wicket victory in the rain-affected series opener at Eden Park in Auckland. India will now look to extend their advantage and move closer to sealing the series.

In the first ODI, India's pace attack restricted New Zealand to 185 runs before rain interruptions reduced the visitors' target to 143 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

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Virat Kohli played a crucial knock of 74 off 51 deliveries, while Shubman Gill contributed 37 runs. India completed the chase in 22.4 overs.

Anshul Kamboj was named Player of the Match for his impressive bowling figures of 2/22 in 10 overs. Arshdeep Singh also played a key role with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar picked up three scalps.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back and level the series. Mitchell Santner's side struggled with the bat in the opening encounter and will need a better performance from their top order.

The hosts will also have to deal with the absence of Devon Conway, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series due to concussion.

India, on the other hand, will aim to build on their winning start and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Date And Time

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 AM IST.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Venue

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Hnry Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live Telecast

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live on the SonyLIV website and app with an active subscription.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 124

India: 64

New Zealand: 52

Tie: 1

No Result: 7

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Auqib Nabi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young. Devon Conway has been ruled out of the series due to concussion, while Nick Kelly has joined the squad as his replacement.

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India Vs New Zealand ODI Series: Full Schedule

Match Date Venue Time (IST) 1st ODI November 4 Auckland 7:30 AM 2nd ODI November 7 Wellington 7:30 AM 3rd ODI November 10 Hamilton 7:30 AM 4th ODI November 13 Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM 5th ODI November 15 Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM

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