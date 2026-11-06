How Dr Yogesh Lakhani Went From Selling Newspapers To Building An NSE-Listed Outdoor Advertising Business

Dr Yogesh Lakhani's started with selling newspapers as a schoolboy to building a listed outdoor advertising company has reached another milestone. His company, Bright Outdoor Media Limited, is set to make its debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) main board on November 6, 2026, marking a significant step in its corporate journey.

Lakhani's entrepreneurial journey began in Mumbai in 1980. Coming from a financially struggling family, he started earning money while studying in school.

Mr. Lakhani sold newspapers, matchboxes, crackers and other small items to support his family. His early exposure to advertising came through his uncle's cinema advertising business, where he worked as a slide delivery boy after completing his SSC examinations.

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Instead of continuing as an employee, Lakhani decided to build his own business. He started by securing advertising assignments and gradually established Bright Advertising Agency in 1980.

The initial months were difficult, with little business coming his way. However, he continued working long hours and built relationships with clients through consistent efforts.

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A major turning point came in 1987 when Lakhani secured a branding assignment for the Manikchand-sponsored Filmfare Awards. He also introduced a package of 50 hoardings for Rs 2.5 lakh, which gained traction in the film industry.

Around the same time, he established an office in a 250-square-foot garage and financed his business through family support and a bank loan.

Bright gradually expanded from cinema advertising into railway platform advertising, newspaper promotions, roadside hoardings and corporate campaigns.

The company also secured larger advertising contracts, including a BEST bus advertising tender in 2010. Its growing presence in entertainment, infrastructure and corporate advertising helped it establish a stronger position in Mumbai's outdoor advertising market.

The company entered the capital market on March 24, 2023, becoming India's first outdoor advertising company to list on the BSE SME platform.

It has since expanded its digital advertising network, secured advertising rights across Navi Mumbai Metro and railway infrastructure, and developed more than 50 large-format digital LED billboards.

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Bright has also introduced Bright 360, an integrated advertising offering covering outdoor media, digital marketing, events, public relations and other promotional services. The initiative reflects its strategy to move beyond conventional billboard advertising.

On November 4, 2026, the company announced that it had received in-principle approval from BSE for migration to the main board. Its NSE main board listing is scheduled for November 6, 2026. This marks another milestone for Lakhani, whose business began with small advertising assignments more than four decades ago.

For Lakhani, the transition from selling newspapers to leading a publicly listed advertising company represents a 46-year entrepreneurial journey.

Bright's next challenge will be to strengthen its digital capabilities, expand beyond established markets and build a larger presence in India's evolving outdoor advertising industry.

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