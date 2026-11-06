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Stockal Says Two More Platforms Have Affected Investors After DriveWealth Breach. Is Yours Linked?

A list of 29 Indian platforms associated with DriveWealth through direct, indirect and historical relationships has been identified.

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Stockal Says Two More Platforms Have Affected Investors After DriveWealth Breach. Is Yours Linked?
HDFC Securities' arrangement with Stockal ended in July 2024.
Photo Source: Envato

Stockal stated that investors on a minimum of two or more more Indian platforms that offer overseas investing have suffered substantial losses following the DriveWealth breach.

A list of 29 Indian platforms associated with DriveWealth through direct, indirect and historical relationships has been identified.

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In a statement posted on LinkedIn on Nov. 4, Borderless said its US brokerage and custody partner, DriveWealth, had notified it of unauthorised trading activity in 13 customer accounts on Oct. 16, India time. The company said an unauthorised third party appeared to have accessed 26 accounts using valid login credentials.

Of these, 23 have documented direct, indirect or historical routes to DriveWealth, while six are listed as partners in the Stockal/Borderless ecosystem. Their individual DriveWealth routing has not been verified.

The company said access to the affected accounts was restricted shortly after it received the notification. It added that its investigation had found no evidence of a breach or compromise of the Borderless platform, interface, infrastructure or internal systems.

Borderless said the affected customers may have been victims of a social engineering attack involving information exposed in another company's data breach several weeks earlier. It clarified that the possible connection remained unconfirmed and was under investigation.

The 23 platforms with documented direct, indirect or historical relationships are as follows:

Platform

Route to DriveWealth

Vested Finance

Direct

INDmoney

Direct

Stockal/Borderless

Direct

Appreciate

Direct

Motilal Oswal Riise

Direct

Angel One

Direct (GIFT City)

Axis Direct

Via Vested

5paisa

Via Vested

Geojit Global

Via Stockal

Cube Wealth

Via Stockal

HDFC Securities

Historically via Stockal; later Vested

Kuvera

Via Vested

Winvesta

Direct (historical)

Accrue

Via Stockal

ShiftAlt Capital

Via Stockal

Progressive Shares/Invest 360

Via Borderless/Stockal

Swastika Investmart

Direct

IIFL Securities/IIFL Capital Services

Via Stockal

Scripbax

Via Stockal

Centrum Wealth

Via Stockal

Ajmera Capital

Via Stockal

Nivesh Mitr

Via Stockal

Benchmark Investments

Via Motilal Oswal/Stockal

ALSO READ: Stockal Fraud Case: HDFC Securities Says It Is Not An Accused, Partnership Ended In 2024

The following six platforms are listed as partners in the Stockal/Borderless ecosystem. Their individual routing through DriveWealth was not verified.

  • Stoxkart

  • Emkay Global Financial Services

  • Credence

  • Alankit

  • FINTSO

  • Monarch Networth Capital

Some of the identified relationships are no longer active. This includes HDFC Securities' arrangement with Stockal, which ended in July 2024, Winvesta moving to Alpaca after its 2020 partnership with DriveWealth and Scripbax halting the offer of direct US stock trades.

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