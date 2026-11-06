Stockal Says Two More Platforms Have Affected Investors After DriveWealth Breach. Is Yours Linked?

Stockal stated that investors on a minimum of two or more more Indian platforms that offer overseas investing have suffered substantial losses following the DriveWealth breach.

A list of 29 Indian platforms associated with DriveWealth through direct, indirect and historical relationships has been identified.

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In a statement posted on LinkedIn on Nov. 4, Borderless said its US brokerage and custody partner, DriveWealth, had notified it of unauthorised trading activity in 13 customer accounts on Oct. 16, India time. The company said an unauthorised third party appeared to have accessed 26 accounts using valid login credentials.

Of these, 23 have documented direct, indirect or historical routes to DriveWealth, while six are listed as partners in the Stockal/Borderless ecosystem. Their individual DriveWealth routing has not been verified.

The company said access to the affected accounts was restricted shortly after it received the notification. It added that its investigation had found no evidence of a breach or compromise of the Borderless platform, interface, infrastructure or internal systems.

Borderless said the affected customers may have been victims of a social engineering attack involving information exposed in another company's data breach several weeks earlier. It clarified that the possible connection remained unconfirmed and was under investigation.

The 23 platforms with documented direct, indirect or historical relationships are as follows:

Platform Route to DriveWealth Vested Finance Direct INDmoney Direct Stockal/Borderless Direct Appreciate Direct Motilal Oswal Riise Direct Angel One Direct (GIFT City) Axis Direct Via Vested 5paisa Via Vested Geojit Global Via Stockal Cube Wealth Via Stockal HDFC Securities Historically via Stockal; later Vested Kuvera Via Vested Winvesta Direct (historical) Accrue Via Stockal ShiftAlt Capital Via Stockal Progressive Shares/Invest 360 Via Borderless/Stockal Swastika Investmart Direct IIFL Securities/IIFL Capital Services Via Stockal Scripbax Via Stockal Centrum Wealth Via Stockal Ajmera Capital Via Stockal Nivesh Mitr Via Stockal Benchmark Investments Via Motilal Oswal/Stockal

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The following six platforms are listed as partners in the Stockal/Borderless ecosystem. Their individual routing through DriveWealth was not verified.

Stoxkart

Emkay Global Financial Services

Credence

Alankit

FINTSO

Monarch Networth Capital

Some of the identified relationships are no longer active. This includes HDFC Securities' arrangement with Stockal, which ended in July 2024, Winvesta moving to Alpaca after its 2020 partnership with DriveWealth and Scripbax halting the offer of direct US stock trades.

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