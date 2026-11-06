Stockal Says Two More Platforms Have Affected Investors After DriveWealth Breach. Is Yours Linked?

Stockal stated that investors on a minimum of two or more more Indian platforms that offer overseas investing have suffered substantial losses following the DriveWealth breach.
A list of 29 Indian platforms associated with DriveWealth through direct, indirect and historical relationships has been identified.
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In a statement posted on LinkedIn on Nov. 4, Borderless said its US brokerage and custody partner, DriveWealth, had notified it of unauthorised trading activity in 13 customer accounts on Oct. 16, India time. The company said an unauthorised third party appeared to have accessed 26 accounts using valid login credentials.
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Of these, 23 have documented direct, indirect or historical routes to DriveWealth, while six are listed as partners in the Stockal/Borderless ecosystem. Their individual DriveWealth routing has not been verified.
The company said access to the affected accounts was restricted shortly after it received the notification. It added that its investigation had found no evidence of a breach or compromise of the Borderless platform, interface, infrastructure or internal systems.
Stockal has said that investors on at least 2 more Indian platforms that invest abroad have had substantial losses. Here is the complete list of Indian platforms associated with DriveWealth. https://t.co/eKUH5Kv5Sv— Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) November 6, 2026
Borderless said the affected customers may have been victims of a social engineering attack involving information exposed in another company's data breach several weeks earlier. It clarified that the possible connection remained unconfirmed and was under investigation.
The 23 platforms with documented direct, indirect or historical relationships are as follows:
Platform
Route to DriveWealth
Vested Finance
Direct
INDmoney
Direct
Stockal/Borderless
Direct
Appreciate
Direct
Motilal Oswal Riise
Direct
Angel One
Direct (GIFT City)
Axis Direct
Via Vested
5paisa
Via Vested
Geojit Global
Via Stockal
Cube Wealth
Via Stockal
HDFC Securities
Historically via Stockal; later Vested
Kuvera
Via Vested
Winvesta
Direct (historical)
Accrue
Via Stockal
ShiftAlt Capital
Via Stockal
Progressive Shares/Invest 360
Via Borderless/Stockal
Swastika Investmart
Direct
IIFL Securities/IIFL Capital Services
Via Stockal
Scripbax
Via Stockal
Centrum Wealth
Via Stockal
Ajmera Capital
Via Stockal
Nivesh Mitr
Via Stockal
Benchmark Investments
Via Motilal Oswal/Stockal
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The following six platforms are listed as partners in the Stockal/Borderless ecosystem. Their individual routing through DriveWealth was not verified.
Stoxkart
Emkay Global Financial Services
Credence
Alankit
FINTSO
Monarch Networth Capital
Some of the identified relationships are no longer active. This includes HDFC Securities' arrangement with Stockal, which ended in July 2024, Winvesta moving to Alpaca after its 2020 partnership with DriveWealth and Scripbax halting the offer of direct US stock trades.
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