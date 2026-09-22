Hanuman Ansh Day 46 vs Toxic Day 27 Box Office: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Takes Worldwide Lead Over Yash Starrer

At the box office, Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups made an immediate impact but lost momentum as its theatrical run progressed, while Hanuman Ansh slowly found its audience and took several weeks to build momentum.

With Toxic now shifting towards OTT and Hanuman Ansh preparing to expand beyond its current theatrical release, here's a look at their contrasting journeys and what lies ahead.

Total India Collection

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Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 4 crore net in India on Day 46. The film saw a 70.9% drop from the Rs 13.75 crore it earned on Day 45.

With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 275.88 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 325.80 crore. The film added Rs 50 lakh from overseas markets on Day 46, taking its overseas gross to Rs 26.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 352.30 crore.

Toxic collected Rs 3 lakh net in India on Day 27. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 249.94 crore, while its India gross is Rs 298.28 crore. The film's overseas gross is Rs 43.75 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 342.03 crore.

This puts Hanuman Ansh around Rs 10.27 crore ahead of Toxic in worldwide gross collections.

Two Different Box Office Runs

Hanuman Ansh had a slow start, collecting Rs 1.08 crore in its first week and Rs 40 lakh in the second week. Its numbers started improving in Week 3, when it collected Rs 10.40 crore. The film then saw a big jump in Week 4, collecting Rs 61 crore. It had its strongest week in Week 5 with Rs 90.25 crore, followed by Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6. In its seventh week, the film collected Rs 5 crore on Day 43, Rs 9.75 crore on Day 44 and Rs 13.75 crore on Day 45. It added another Rs 4 crore on Day 46.

Toxic had a much stronger opening. It collected Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1 and ended its first week with Rs 239.30 crore. However, its collections dropped sharply after that, with Week 2 bringing in Rs 8.94 crore and Week 3 collecting Rs 1.39 crore. As the film entered its fourth week, it earned only Rs 6 lakh on Day 24, Rs 11 lakh on Day 25, Rs 11 lakh on Day 26 and Rs 3 lakh on Day 27.

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What's Next?

Hanuman Ansh continues its theatrical run, with the makers also planning to expand its universe with a Telugu version, international release, game and comic book.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the devotional drama stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Anil Rastogi, Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey and Purnima Tiwari.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is reportedly headed for an OTT release on ZEE5. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi.

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