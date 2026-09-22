Indian Nationals Warned Against Using Malaysia’s Visa-Free Entry For Jobs

Indian nationals have been warned not to use Malaysia's 30-day visa-free entry to seek employment. According to the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, job seekers risking this face overstaying penalties, illegal status, detention, and other legal consequences.

Posting on X on Tuesday, the High Commission highlighted a "noticeable increase" in Indian citizens entering Malaysia under visa-free status for employment purposes. The agency cautioned that many individuals are being misled by rogue recruitment agents offering fraudulent job guarantees.

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The High Commission of India has reiterated that traveling to Malaysia on a tourist visa with the promise of obtaining a work permit post-arrival is illegal under Malaysian law. The mission cautioned job seekers that relying on rogue agents for such arrangements frequently leads to financial loss, severe workplace exploitation, and potential detention by immigration authorities.

The High Commission clarified that Malaysia's 30-day visa-free entry is strictly for tourism and social visits, not employment. Indian nationals intending to work in Malaysia must secure a valid work permit or Visa With Reference (VDR).

The High Commission of India has advised genuine tourists heading to Malaysia to carry all necessary documentation for verification by local immigration authorities. Under the guidelines, travelers must present a passport with at least six months' validity, a confirmed return ticket, and verifiable hotel bookings. Additionally, all visitors are required to submit the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) online three days before their scheduled arrival.

This advisory follows multiple instances of Indian travelers encountering entry rejections, delays, and questioning at Malaysian ports of entry. Problems arose primarily due to suspicions of intent to seek unauthorised employment under the visa-free scheme, insufficient financial proof, unverified accommodation arrangements, or the lack of a valid return ticket.

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Malaysian nationals are eligible for a gratis 30-day e-Tourist visa offering double-entry privileges, effective through December 31, 2026.

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