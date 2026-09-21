Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Sidhu Moosewala's New Song 'Ghostface Killah' Releases Online

Released on Monday, the track quickly attracted lakhs of views as fans rushed to hear Moosewala's latest song.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Sidhu Moosewala's New Song 'Ghostface Killah' Releases Online
Screengrab from the video

A new song by late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has been released, sending his fans into a frenzy.

The track, 'GHOSTFACE KILLAH', released on his official YouTube channel, received a massive response within minutes of its launch, with the music video quickly crossing lakhs of views.

Moosewala, who was killed in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022, continues to have a huge following, with his unreleased music being released posthumously by his family and team.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The latest release has once again brought the singer's music into the spotlight, with fans flooding YouTube and social media with reactions shortly after the song went live.

The song has clocked 3.88 lakh views, at the time of writing this copy, reflecting the strong response to the late singer's latest release.

Watch The Video Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Novo Shares Plunge 6% Despite CagriSema Beating Lilly In Diabetes Trial (HOLD)

Novo Shares Plunge 6% Despite CagriSema Beating Lilly In Diabetes Trial (HOLD)

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com