Sidhu Moosewala's New Song 'Ghostface Killah' Releases Online

A new song by late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has been released, sending his fans into a frenzy.

The track, 'GHOSTFACE KILLAH', released on his official YouTube channel, received a massive response within minutes of its launch, with the music video quickly crossing lakhs of views.

Moosewala, who was killed in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022, continues to have a huge following, with his unreleased music being released posthumously by his family and team.

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The latest release has once again brought the singer's music into the spotlight, with fans flooding YouTube and social media with reactions shortly after the song went live.

The song has clocked 3.88 lakh views, at the time of writing this copy, reflecting the strong response to the late singer's latest release.

Watch The Video Here

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