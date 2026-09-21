Spain's World Cup-Winning Coach Gets Six More Years: Luis de la Fuente Stays Until 2032

Spain's men's football team head coach Luis de la Fuente has signed a six-year contract extension that will keep him in charge of the national team until the end of the 2032 European Championship.

De la Fuente has led Spain to three major trophies during his tenure, including the 2024 European Championship and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His other title came in the Nations League.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) formally ratified the contract extension at an Executive Committee meeting in Madrid on Monday. The agreement had already been reached during the World Cup.

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The new deal represents the longest contract ever agreed for a Spain head coach. It will see De la Fuente lead the national team through three more major tournaments — the 2028 European Championship, the 2030 World Cup and the 2032 European Championship, which will be hosted by Turkey and Italy.

According to Reuters, the new agreement also includes a considerable increase in De la Fuente's salary.

De La Fuente's Spain Record

De la Fuente has overseen 50 matches as Spain coach, recording 38 wins, 10 draws and two defeats. His only competitive defeat came against Scotland, while the other loss was against Colombia in a friendly played in London.

Spain have also established the longest unbeaten run in their international football history, going 38 matches without defeat.

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De la Fuente has won three trophies with Spain — the Nations League, European Championship and World Cup. The only major title that has eluded him during his tenure is the 2025 Nations League, where Spain were beaten by Portugal on penalties.

The six-year extension now gives De la Fuente a long-term mandate as Spain prepare for their next three major international tournaments.

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