OpenAI and Anthropic are negotiating a deal to stress-test each other's AI systems in order to detect safety risks and flag unexpected behaviours, according to a report on Monday from The Information.

As per the arrangement, both companies will gain API access to each other's commercially available AI models. Neither firm would hold on to the other's data as a part of the pact.

This development comes after Anthropic's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dario Amodei penning a blog calling for pumping the brakes on AI advancement resulting from competition between various AI firms, advocating for more guardrails and caution in the matter.

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OpenAI's Sam Altman echoed the call within hours, pledging to match Anthropic's move to give independent evaluators employee-like access to its systems. SpaceAI's Founder Elon Musk, whose public disputes with both men are well documented, replied with three words: "Dario is right."

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All three AI big tech figures agreed that the AI industry needs to slow down. Concerns began on Sept. 12 with a nearly 4,000-word essay warning that AI's growing ability to build its own successors, combined with a rogue AI agent swarm's cyberattack on Hugging Face in July, could spiral into far bigger damage within months.

"We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models,” Amodei said, adding that AI progress would remain rapid even with a slower development pace and that companies must make “wise use” of the time gained.

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