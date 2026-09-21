Mumbai's Suleman Usman Mithaiwala Loses Food Licence As FDA Finds Severe Hygiene Violations

Mumbai's iconic sweet shop, Suleman Usman Mithaiwala, located at the Mohammed Ali Road, has lost its food licence after Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration found serious hygiene lapses on the premises.

Inspectors flagged inadequate separation between food preparation areas and drainage, sewage and waste zones, raising concerns over the safety and cleanliness of food being prepared and stored at the establishment.

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The action is part of a statewide festive-season crackdown by the Maharashtra FDA between September 17 and 20 aimed at preventing the sale of adulterated, substandard and unhygienically prepared food.

Uncovered drains without cockroach traps were also found, potentially exposing food to pests and contamination.

Ready-to-eat sweets were stored in unhygienic surroundings without adequate temperature or humidity controls, the FDA said.

Citing the immediate food-safety risks, the department suspended Food Business Licence No. 11524001000110 under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The FDA has also suspended the licences of several other food establishments across Mumbai following inspections that uncovered hygiene and sanitation violations.

At a Swiggy Instamart dark store operated by Swinsta ENT Private Limited in Ballard Estate, inspectors reportedly found a live rat in the food-handling area, rice bags gnawed open by rodents and rodent droppings.

The inspection also found cockroaches on food articles, flies inside storage carts and insects and dirt inside refrigeration units. The licence was suspended with immediate effect.

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Sadguru Sweets and Farsan Mart in Malad East was also ordered to suspend operations after inspectors found houseflies on ready-to-eat sweets, inadequate separation between the manufacturing and sales areas and a lack of purchase records and laboratory reports.

Other Mumbai establishments facing action included Nice Enterprises in Chembur, Jain Sweet & Bhelpuri House in Kandivali West, Go Green Food Hospitality in Ghatkopar East, Swad Snacks Corner in Lalbaug-Parel, Lucknowi Kebab in Versova and Zaika Moradabadi Hotel in Andheri West.

Across Maharashtra, the FDA said it seized or destroyed around 32,023 kg/litres of suspected substandard, adulterated or unhygienic food products valued at approximately Rs 1.36 crore.

The seized material included khoya, mawa, peda, ghee, oil, barfi, dried fruits, jaggery, sweets and other dairy products.

The department also seized 1,868 kg of suspected inferior-quality turmeric powder worth Rs 6.53 lakh at Miraj MIDC over alleged labelling violations.

Separately, the FDA registered 14 FIRs over the sale, distribution and transportation of banned products such as gutkha and pan masala.

Fifteen people were arrested, while banned-product stock worth Rs 1.39 crore was seized.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the government would continue strict action against establishments selling adulterated, expired or unsafe food, particularly during the festive season.

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