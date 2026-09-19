Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA's Six-Hour Chase: How Confidential Info Helped Seize Gutka Worth Over Rs 1 Crore

Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized prohibited gutkha, pan masala and flavoured tobacco along with a truck, with the total value of the seized material pegged at Rs 1.13 crore, following a nearly six-hour pursuit of the vehicle.

According to an FDA press note issued on Saturday, the operation was launched after the authorities received confidential information about a Tata truck transporting prohibited gutkha from Madhya Pradesh.

The truck was initially travelling through the Samruddhi Expressway towards Bhiwandi in Thane district but later changed its planned route and proceeded towards Pune via Sangamner, prompting the FDA to deploy teams along possible routes.

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At the Rajgurunagar Toll Plaza, Food Safety Officer Laxmikant Savale attempted to stop the truck by positioning his vehicle across its path. However, the driver did not stop and continued driving.

The vehicle was eventually intercepted at Chakan-Talegaon Chowk around 8 p.m. with the assistance of local police, following a pursuit lasting approximately six hours, the FDA said.

Officials found several brands of pan masala and flavoured tobacco (gutkha) prohibited in Maharashtra, along with the vehicle used to transport them. The total value of the seized material, including the truck, was Rs 1,13,54,600, or Rs 1.13 crore.

According to the press note, the seized products included Rajnigandha Flavoured Pan Masala valued at Rs 29.95 lakh, Tulsi Royal Jafrani Zarda worth Rs 9.60 lakh, Tansen Flavoured Pan Masala valued at Rs 24.95 lakh, T.O. Premium Zarda worth Rs 2.65 lakh and R.M.D. Pan Masala valued at Rs 26.40 lakh. The truck was valued at Rs 20 lakh.

The department said the seizure process and other legal formalities continued through the night.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, the Food Safety Officer, Pune, registered a complaint at Chakan Police Station in Pimpri-Chinchwad against the concerned persons under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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The complaint names Nafis Mehboob Khan, 40, the truck driver; Nilesh Rathi of Khamgaon, Buldhana, and Arun Patil of Jalgaon, identified as owner/suppliers; J.M.D. Enterprises of Dhule, identified as the vehicle owner; and Sanjay Mata of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, identified as the transporter.

The FDA said the incident prima facie appeared to involve an organised and continuous illegal trade. It has asked police to examine the accused persons' previous criminal records, the supply chain and financial transactions.

If the accused are found guilty, the FDA has requested that a proposal be submitted to the competent authorities for stringent action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999.

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