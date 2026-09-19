Taliban Tells Pakistan: 'Don't Blame Afghanistan For Your Internal Unrest'

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has rejected Pakistan's accusations over militant activity, saying Islamabad should not attribute its internal unrest to Afghanistan.

Speaking to Al Arabiya English, Mujahid said the unrest in Pakistan had existed for around two decades and involved groups including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch organisations and other internal actors.

“Pakistan therefore should not attribute its internal situation to Afghanistan,” Mujahid said, according to Al Arabiya.

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He said that if Pakistan had information about activities originating from Afghanistan that were harming the country, Islamabad should share the details and cooperate with the Taliban to address them.

Mujahid also said the Taliban controls Afghan territory and its borders and claimed that it had not observed any such activity taking place from Afghanistan.

The Taliban spokesman warned Pakistan against conducting military operations inside Afghanistan under the pretext of self-defence. He said the Taliban would defend Afghan territory if Pakistani forces entered Afghanistan or launched military operations there.

Mujahid also called for Saudi Arabia to mediate between the Taliban and Pakistan, saying Kabul wanted to strengthen ties with Riyadh and welcomed its role in Afghanistan's reconstruction and efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

Saudi Arabia has previously mediated between the Taliban and Pakistan. On February 17 last year, the Taliban released three Pakistani soldiers captured during border clashes following Saudi mediation, according to Al Arabiya.

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Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban of sheltering TTP members in Afghanistan and allowing them to use Afghan territory to plan and carry out attacks in Pakistan. The Taliban has rejected the allegations.

Mujahid said the TTP, Baloch groups and other organisations involved in conflicts with Islamabad had operated inside Pakistan for years, arguing that problems involving these groups should not be attributed to Afghanistan.

He also said the Taliban does not allow the TTP to use Afghan territory against Pakistan, stressing that Kabul's policy is that Afghan soil should not be used against any other country.

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