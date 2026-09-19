Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 10: Soori-Suhas Film Makes A Strong Push In Its Second Weekend

Mandaadi maintained its box-office run on Saturday as the film continued to draw audiences during its second weekend in theatres.

Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 10

Mandaadi collected Rs 2.45 crore net in India on Day 10. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 63.25 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 73.99 crore, as per the latest Sacnilk figures.

The film's Tamil version earned Rs 2 crore from 1,765 shows at 29% occupancy, while the Telugu version collected Rs 45 lakh from 990 shows, recording 21% occupancy.

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Mandaadi Box Office Collection So Far

Based on Sacnilk data, the film opened its theatrical run with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1. The film then collected Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2 before witnessing a rise over the weekend, earning Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4, adding Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5, followed by Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6. Its collection stood at Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7, taking the Week 1 India net collection to Rs 54.05 crore.

On Day 8, Mandaadi earned Rs 3.25 crore, followed by Rs 3.50 crore on Day 9. On Day 10, the film has recorded Rs 2.45 crore so far,

About Mandaadi

Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a skilled boat racer who returns to his coastal village and forms a team of fisherfolk for an important festival race. As the competition gets closer, old rivalries and personal conflicts create challenges for him.

The film stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ravindra Vijay, along with Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, Krish Hassan, Achyuth Kumar and others.

Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and produced by RS Infotainment, the film combines action, drama and sports. Mandaadi released in theatres on September 10, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

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