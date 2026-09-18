Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 9: Soori-Suhas Film Keeps The Theatrical Run Going

Mandaadi has entered its second week at the box office, with the film continuing its theatrical run and drawing audiences to cinemas.

Box Office Collection Day 9

On Day 9, Mandaadi has earned Rs 1.32 crore net in India so far across 2,477 shows at 20.0% occupancy. According to Sacnilk, its total India net collection stands at Rs 58.62 crore, while the India gross collection is Rs 68.59 crore. Day 9 figures are still being updated.

The Tamil version has contributed Rs 1.07 crore so far, while the Telugu version has earned Rs 25 lakh. The Tamil version recorded 1,567 shows at 20.0% occupancy, while the Telugu version had 910 shows at 20.0% occupancy.

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Day-Wise Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, Mandaadi collected Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2, Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4. It earned Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5, Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 54.05 crore.

Entering Week 2, the film collected Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8, Mandaadi has earned Rs 1.32 crore on Day 9 so far.

About Mandaadi

Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a skilled boat racer who returns to his coastal village and forms a team of fisherfolk for an important festival race. As the competition gets closer, old rivalries and personal conflicts create challenges for him.

The film stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ravindra Vijay, along with Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, Krish Hassan, Achyuth Kumar and others.

Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and produced by RS Infotainment, the film combines action, drama and sports. Mandaadi released in theatres on September 10, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

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