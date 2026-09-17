Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 8: Film Maintains Momentum After Strong First Week

Mandaadi continues to hold audience attention after a strong opening week, with its box office journey moving ahead with fresh collections.

Box Office Collection Day 8

On Day 8, Mandaadi has earned Rs 2.30 crore net in India so far across 3,466 shows at 20.7% occupancy. According to Sacnilk, its total India net collection stands at Rs 56.35 crore, while the gross collection is Rs 65.94 crore. Day 8 figures are still being updated.

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The Tamil version has contributed Rs 1.82 crore so far, while the Telugu version has earned Rs 48 lakh. The Tamil version recorded 2,354 shows at 21.0% occupancy, while the Telugu version had 1,112 shows at 20.0% occupancy.

Day-Wise Collection

Based on Sacnilk data the film opened its theatrical run with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1. The film then collected Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2 before recording a jump over the weekend, with Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4. It followed this with Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5, Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7. The film ended its first week with Rs 56.35 crore.

On Day 8, the film has collected Rs 2.30 crore so far, with the latest figures still being updated.

About Mandaadi

Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a skilled boat racer who returns to his coastal village and forms a team of fisherfolk for an important festival race. As the competition gets closer, old rivalries and personal conflicts create challenges for him.

The film stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ravindra Vijay, along with Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, Krish Hassan, Achyuth Kumar and others.

Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and produced by RS Infotainment, the film combines action, drama and sports. Mandaadi released in theatres on September 10, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

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