Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 7: Sports Drama Sees Midweek Dip, Mints This Amount

Mandaadi witnessed a slowdown on its first Wednesday after a strong opening week. The Soori starrer recorded a 25.5% drop in collections compared with the previous day, while continuing its theatrical run.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

Mandaadi collected Rs 3.50 crore net in India on Day 7. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 54.05 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 63.23 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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The film added Rs 1.25 crore from overseas markets on Wednesday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 11.90 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 75.13 crore.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 2.80 crore to the day's India net collection, while the Telugu version added Rs 70 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Mandaadi recorded a gross collection of Rs 4.05 crore across India on Day 7. Tamil Nadu was the biggest contributor with Rs 2.75 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with Rs 85 lakh. Karnataka added Rs 25 lakh, while Kerala contributed Rs 15 lakh and the rest of India added Rs 5 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1 and grew to Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2. The film saw a strong weekend, collecting Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4. It then earned Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5 before dropping to Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7.

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About The Film

Released on September 10, Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu action film directed by Pugazhendhi Mathimaran. The cast includes Soori, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Mahima Nambiar and Kritika Balasubramanian.

The story revolves around the rivalry between teams led by Kaali and Saattaappuli as they compete in a traditional sailboat race in South India. The film features cinematography by S. R. Kathiir, music by GV Prakash Kumar and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 34 minutes and carries a UA certificate.

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