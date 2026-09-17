Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide: Can It Overtake Yash's Toxic?

Hanuman Ansh continues its remarkable box-office run even in its sixth week. The Hindi spiritual drama has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide, bringing it within striking distance of Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is nearing the end of its theatrical run with an OTT release in sight.

Hanuman Ansh 41 vs Toxic 22 – Box Office

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 6 crore net in India on Day 41, 27.3% lower than the Rs 8.25 crore earned on Day 40, according to Sacnilk estimates,

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The spiritual drama has now accumulated Rs 237.13 crore net and Rs 280 crore gross in India. Overseas, it collected another Rs 1.75 crore on Day 41, taking its international total to Rs 20.25 crore. Its worldwide gross has consequently reached Rs 300.25 crore.

The film has witnessed an unusual box-office trajectory. After collecting just Rs 1.08 crore in its opening week and Rs 40 lakh in Week 2, business jumped to Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3 and Rs 61 crore in Week 4. The biggest jump came in Week 5, when it collected Rs 90.25 crore.

Meanwhile, Toxic has slowed considerably after its 100-crore opening amid mixed-to-negative word of mouth. On Day 22, Toxic earned another Rs 12 lakh in India, taking its total net collection to Rs 249.49 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 297.77 crore gross in India and Rs 43.75 crore overseas, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 341.52 crore.

Its Hindi version has contributed around Rs 149.25 crore net, making it the ninth-highest-grossing South Indian film in Hindi.

Hanuman Ansh is therefore currently around Rs 41.27 crore behind Toxic worldwide, setting up another notable box-office milestone for the sleeper hit if its strong theatrical run continues.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Overtakes Dhurandhar Films' Combined Day 40 Earnings In Box Office

What Next For Both Movies?

Hanuman Ansh, written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and featuring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge, was released on August 7. Its theatrical run is not over yet, with the Telugu-dubbed version scheduled for September 18 and an international release also planned. The makers are further developing the film's universe through a game and comic book.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, was released on August 26 and stars Yash, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi. The film is reportedly set to arrive on ZEE5 on September 25, giving it a new phase beyond its theatrical run.

ALSO READ: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Yash's Gangster Drama?

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