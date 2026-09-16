Imagicaaworld To Sell Novotel Imagicaa To Juniper Hotels For Rs 248 Crore

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is set to sell its 5-star resort 'Novotel Imagica' to Juniper Hotels Ltd. for Rs 248 crore, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday.

The proceeds from the sale are intended to help Imagicaaworld meet its long-term capital requirements for its expansion plans which include expanding the park business geographically, adding attractions in existing locations, and aiding the indoor entertainment foray, while keeping its overall debt position on the lower side.

Novotel Imagica is situated next to the Imagicaa Theme Park and Water Park on the Khopoli-Pali Road, off the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The market capitalisation of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. is Rs 3,201.53 crore, with a P/E ratio of 38.08.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd., has a turnover and net worth of Rs. 35,900 lakh and Rs. 1.32 lakh respectively, as on March 31, 2026. Juniper Hotels Ltd. has a consolidated turnover and net worth of Rs. 1,069 crore and Rs. 2,868 crore respectively in the previous financial year ending March 31, 2026, the filing said.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Share Price Movement

Share price of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. saw a 5.08% uptick to settle at Rs 52.99 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.43% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Why Did Imagicaaworld Entertainment Share Price Hit 20% Upper Circuit?

The stock opened at Rs 50.33, compared to its previous close of Rs 50.43. During today's trading session, Adlabs Entertainment Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 49.25 to Rs 56.34.

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 36.84 and a high of Rs 62.00. On the performance front, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. share price is down 6.92% on a year-on-year basis.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.