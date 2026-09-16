Formula 1 2027 Calendar Announced With Record 10 Sprint Races

Formula 1 has increased the number of sprint races from six to 10 for the 2027 World Championship, with five venues set to host a sprint for the first time.

Sprint events, which feature a shorter race on Saturday along with an additional qualifying session on Friday, will be held in Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Monaco and Abu Dhabi for the first time in 2027.

The other five sprint events will take place in Canada, Britain, Italy, Brazil and Qatar, as the 2027 calendar was formally announced.

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F1 2027 Season Opener

The 2027 season is scheduled to begin in Bahrain from March 12 to 14, followed by Saudi Arabia a week later. However, both races remain in doubt amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Bahrain is the default season-opening venue, but Australia has hosted the first Grand Prix for the past two years because of the timing of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

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The 2026 season is scheduled to conclude with races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. While F1 plans to complete the calendar as scheduled, it is also working on contingency plans in case those races cannot take place due to the continuing conflict between the US/Israel and Iran.

F1 is also considering alternative options for the start of the 2027 season if racing in the Middle East appears impossible by the end of this year.

On Sunday, a summit involving some of the countries involved in or affected by the conflict issued a statement calling for “maximum restraint” in the war.

Portugal And Turkey Return

The British Grand Prix will take place from July 2 to 4 in 2027.

The new calendar also brings back races in Portugal and Turkey, with both returning for the first time since being used as replacement events during the pandemic.

Why F1 Is Adding More Sprint Races

Sprint events generally come at a higher cost for race organisers. However, they remain in demand as they provide more opportunities to sell tickets, with competitive action taking place across all three days of a race weekend rather than only on Saturday and Sunday.

Silverstone believes its sprint event this year played a significant role in helping the British Grand Prix record its highest-ever attendance. Around 64,000 more fans attended over the four-day weekend compared with the previous year, when there was no sprint.

Monaco Sprint: Why It Could Be Different

The decision to introduce a sprint in Monaco is likely to attract attention because overtaking is almost impossible around the historic street circuit.

However, F1 is highlighting the prospect of having two qualifying sessions at Monaco. Qualifying at the demanding circuit is regarded as one of the highlights of the season.

Two separate qualifying sessions could also result in different grid orders, adding more variability to the weekend.

The downside is that the lack of overtaking opportunities in Monaco could make the sprint largely predictable after the opening lap, unless accidents change the order.

2027 Formula 1 World Championship Calendar

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