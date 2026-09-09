Kimi Raikkonen's Son Robin, 11, Joins Red Bull's Driver Development Programme

Fomer Formula One World Champion Kimi Raikkonen's son, Robin Raikkonen, has signed for Red Bull's driver development programme in 2027 after impressing in karting.

Robin, who is nicknamed 'Ace' and only 11 years of age, has made a name for himself in karting championships and will now take the next step in his young motorsport career with Red Bull.

The programme has been an important pathway to Formula 1, having helped develop drivers including Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, both of whom went on to win four world championships.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: F1 | Max To Mercedes Up In Smoke! Verstappen Extends Contract With Red Bull Till 2030

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies praised the youngster's early progress, saying Robin has "already demonstrated exceptional ability in karting".

The move adds another chapter to the Raikkonen family's long association with motorsport.

Kimi Raikkonen's F1 Legacy

Robin's father, Kimi Raikkonen, remains one of the most recognisable figures in modern Formula 1. Known as the 'Iceman', the Finn won his only F1 world championship in 2007 with Ferrari.

Despite being almost 20 years ago, Raikkonen remains the most recent Ferrari driver to win the Formula 1 world title. During his F1 career, he recorded 21 victories and 103 podium finishes from 349 starts.

His career extended beyond Formula 1 as well. After leaving the sport, Raikkonen competed in both the World Rally Championship and NASCAR before eventually retiring from Formula 1 in 2021.

"We are all thrilled and excited that Robin has been chosen to further his racing path as a member of the Red Bull junior team," said 46-year-old Kimi, as reported by BBC Sport.

"They offer a compelling and comprehensive programme to develop and nurture Robin's progress over the coming years and provide him with all the experience required to develop his natural talent."

Robin Raikkonen Follows Another Finnish Racing Family

Robin is not the first child of a Finnish F1 champion to enter a major team's driver development programme.

Ella Hakkinen, the daughter of Finland's two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen, joined McLaren's driver development programme last year.

Mekies also highlighted Robin's potential, saying, "His speed, racecraft and natural talent have established him as one of the most promising young drivers in his age group."

"At the same time, he impresses with his maturity, his calm approach and his clear focus on driving. Our goal is to develop him step by step, without placing any unnecessary pressure on his shoulders."

ALSO READ | Formula 1 Track In Chennai Soon? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces Olympic, Motor Sports Cities

"The path through motorsport is a long one, and we will give him the time, support and resources he needs to maximise his potential."

For Robin, the Red Bull programme provides an opportunity to develop his skills within one of Formula 1's established junior systems.

The next few years will determine whether the youngster can continue his progress from karting towards higher levels of single-seater motorsport.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.