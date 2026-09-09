Head To Shelter: Saudi Arabia Sounds Alarm For Residents In Two Cities Amid Houthi Fears

Saudi Arabia has issued public safety alerts in the southwestern cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait amid fears of further Houthi attacks, urging residents to move to the nearest safe place.

The warnings came less than 24 hours after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces launched a wave of missile and drone attacks against southern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi authorities said the strikes hit civilian and economic sites in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jizan and Najran, leaving 73 people injured. Energy facilities were also damaged, with fires reported at several locations.

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Saudi Civil Defense issued an early warning for Abha on Tuesday, later announcing that the danger had passed.

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On Wednesday, another alert was issued in Khamis Mushait, warning residents of a potential threat and advising them to seek safety. Authorities later lifted the Khamis Mushait alert after saying the danger had passed.

The developments have heightened concerns about escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who control parts of northern Yemen.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attacks and said they targeted military and economic sites, including an airbase and energy infrastructure.

The warnings follow one of the most serious Houthi assaults on Saudi territory in months. UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg has urged the Houthis to halt missile and drone attacks, warning that strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure could widen the conflict and undermine diplomatic efforts.

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The conflict has also increased pressure on the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz, two crucial routes for energy supplies. Any prolonged disruption could further raise fuel costs and inflation risks worldwide.

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