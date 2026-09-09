Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Liverpool will begin their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign against Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium on Matchday 1 on September 9.

Andoni Iraola's side are unbeaten in the Premier League after three matches and secured their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory away to Ipswich Town, with Alexander Isak scoring both goals. The result lifted Liverpool to five points from three league games.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, head into the European opener looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Athletic Club in LaLiga.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Liverpool have several absences ahead of the clash, with Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni sidelined by injuries. Joe Gomez remains a doubt with a muscle issue.

Atletico, meanwhile, will be without Alexander Sørloth because of a muscle injury, while Arnau Ortiz is suspended. Julian Alvarez will return to the Atletico squad for the trip to Anfield, giving Simeone another attacking option.

Match Time

The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League fixture will be played from 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Liverpool's Top 5 Signings By Market Value: Bradley Barcola To Jeremy Jacquet — Check Summer 2026 Transfers

Head-To-Head

The two teams have met seven times in the UEFA Champions League, with Liverpool winning three matches, Atletico Madrid winning two, and the other two ending in draws.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Alisson Becker (GK), Ronald Araújo, Joel Ordonez, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola and Alexander Isak.

Atlético Madrid: Jan Oblak (GK), Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Dávid Hancko, Alejandro Grimaldo, Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, Morten Hjulmand, Ademola Lookman, Julián Álvarez yÁlex Baena.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Fixtures, Timings; Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast In India?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.