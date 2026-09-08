UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Fixtures, Timings; Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast In India?

The UEFA Champions League is back, with Europe's biggest clubs set to begin their quest for continental glory in the 2026/27 season.

Matchday 1 of the league phase will be played from September 8 to 10, with 36 teams beginning their campaigns in Europe's premier club competition, which continues with the single league format, with each team playing eight league-phase matches.

The opening matchday features several blockbuster encounters, including Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, Manchester City vs Porto, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid and Napoli vs Arsenal.

With the Champions League action set to get underway, here is the full list of Matchday 1 fixtures, along with match timings and live-streaming and telecast details in India.

Matchday 1 Games, Start Times (in IST)

Tuesday

AEK Athens vs LASK (10:15 pm)

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (10:15 pm)

Wednesday

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal (12:30 am)

Porto vs Manchester City (12:30 am)

Lille vs Real Betis (12:30 am)

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan (12:30 am)

Barcelona vs Feyenoord (10:15 pm)

Stuttgart vs Viking (10:15 pm)

Thursday

Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid (12:30 am)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava (12:30 am)

Sporting CP vs Galatasaray (12:30 am)

Napoli vs Arsenal (12:30 am)

Fenerbahçe vs Roma (10:15 pm)

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (10:15 pm)

Friday

Como vs RB Leipzig (12:30 am)

Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt (12:30 am)

Manchester United vs Sabah (12:30 am)

Slavia Prague vs Lens (12:30 am)

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New Format

Following the conclusion of the league stage games, the top eight sides will qualify for the round of 16. The next 16 will advance to a two-legged playoff, with eight qualifying.

Where To Watch On TV?

Viewers can watch the Champions League games on Sony Sports Network channels on television.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the games will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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