Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 33: Spiritual Drama Continues Strong Theatrical Run

Hanuman Ansh continues its good run on the big screen, with the latest Day 33 update bringing fresh numbers from its box office journey.

On Day 33, Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 7.51 crore from 6,322 shows so far, with 43% occupancy, as per the latest tracking data from Sacnilk. It India net collection is Rs 139.64 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 165.07 crore. The final collection is yet to be reported.

The Hindi 2D version recorded 40.44% occupancy. Morning shows had 19.08%, while afternoon and evening shows recorded 45.62% and 56.62%, respectively, it added. Night figures are unavailable.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1, followed by Rs 20 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 30 lakh on Day 3, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 1.08 crore.

The film collected Rs 40 lakh in Week 2, with its earnings remaining below the first-week total.

A major jump came in Week 3, when the film collected Rs 10.40 crore. The film's earnings saw a further rise in Week 4, which ended with a collection of Rs 61 crore.

In Week 5, the film collected Rs 10 crore on Day 29, Rs 16.50 crore on Day 30, Rs 22.75 crore on Day 31 and Rs 10 crore on Day 32. On Day 33, it has so far earned Rs 7.51 crore, the report stated.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays Maharaj Ji at another stage of the story.

The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on Aug. 7, 2026.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta Watches Hanuman Ansh In Theatre, Praises The Film And Urges Fans To 'Don't Miss It'

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