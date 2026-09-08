'Iron Dome Wouldn't Matter If China Wins AI': Bessent Sounds Alarm On Tech Race

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has sounded the alarm over the intensifying artificial intelligence race between the US and China, warning that America's military capabilities could count for little if Beijing pulls ahead in AI.

Speaking about the strategic importance of AI, Bessent said, “Nothing would matter if China pulled away on AI.” He added that even systems such as Israel's Iron Dome and US defence capabilities wouldn't matter if China wins AI.

Bessent stressed that the US cannot afford to slow down its AI push as China continues to invest heavily in the technology.

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“We can't pause on AI. China won't pause,” he said, while urging Americans to better understand the potential impact of AI on their lives and the economy.

“The American people must understand what AI does for them,” Bessent said.

The Treasury Secretary also criticised the communication efforts of major technology companies, saying hyperscalers had did a bad job on AI communication.

Bessent's comments come amid increasingly sharp rhetoric over the geopolitical implications of the AI race.

According to a South China Morning Post report, Victor Gao, vice-president of the Centre for China and Globalisation, said China would thwart US ambitions for global AI dominance. Speaking at the Penang Peace Dialogue in Malaysia on Sunday, Gao accused Washington of weaponising and militarising AI and warned of a push towards what he described as AI for evil.

Gao said the US was integrating AI into military systems including drones and ballistic missiles, while also embedding the technology across everyday software and hardware.

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“We should figure out a way to free us up from this attempted AI dominance,” Gao said, contrasting China's open-source approach with what he described as American closed-source strategies.

“China will never allow any country in this world to achieve AI dominance. That is why China is so committed to push forward AI leadership,” Gao said.

Gao also linked China's control over rare earth resources to the AI contest. “China's grip on rare earth control will deny the United States any chance of achieving AI for evil purposes,” he said, adding that Beijing wanted to ensure AI was "used for good, rather than be misused for evil.”

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