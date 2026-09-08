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'Will Make Aggressors Regret': Iran President Vows Full-Strength Retaliation As Tensions Escalate

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran will continue resisting aggression with full strength to defend its people and rights.

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'Will Make Aggressors Regret': Iran President Vows Full-Strength Retaliation As Tensions Escalate
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian vows full-strength resistance against aggression.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed that the country will continue its resistance with full strength as tensions escalate, warning that aggressors will be made to regret their actions.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Iran has consistently opposed war and sought to protect the interests of its people and regional security by avoiding conflict.

However, he said Iran would continue to defend itself against what it described as aggression.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Indirect Talks In Doha Focus On Frozen Funds, Hormuz, Crisis Communication And De-Escalation

“Just as it has boldly risen to defend against aggression up to this day, it will continue this resistance with full strength until the aggressors are brought to complete regret,” Pezeshkian said.

He added that Iran would remain committed to protecting what he called “the rights of the great Iranian nation.”

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions, with Tehran continuing to signal that it will respond firmly to any further aggression.

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