Mine-Layers To Jammers: What India's Army, Navy And Air Force Are Getting Next

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), the in-principle administrative approval that marks the first formal step in India's defence procurement process, to capital acquisition proposals worth about Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Importantly, close to 98% of the procurement value will be sourced from Indian industry, the government said.

Army: According to the PIB statement, the Army's approvals cover Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance vehicles to detect and mark contaminated zones; High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) to improve logistics, support and mobility across difficult terrain; Self-Propelled Mechanical Mine Layers for faster minelaying; more Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) for complex missions, to be flown by both the Army and the Air Force; and Trawl Tanks together with a Sarvatra Bridge System to give troops crossings over water obstacles during operations.

MOSL's tracker of potential beneficiaries names Bharat Electronics (BEL), BEML, Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) and Bharat Forge for the CBRN vehicles; BEML, TASL and Ashok Leyland for the HMVs; Godrej Precision Engineering for the mine layers; Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the sole manufacturer of the Dhruv on which the ALH is based, for the helicopters; and BEML for the trawl tanks and bridging system.

Navy: The Navy's clearances, per PIB, are narrower but strategically pointed, Arudhra radars to replace ageing air route surveillance radars at various Naval Air Stations, and the design, development and subsequent procurement of Marine Gas Turbines (MGT), a warship propulsion system that the government said "will reduce dependency on foreign vendors."

MOSL names BEL, Axiscades and AMPL as potential beneficiaries on the radar order, and Bharat Forge, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Triveni Engineering and HAL on the turbine programme.

Air Force: The aim is to boost the combat capability of fighters, transport aircraft and helicopters (unspecified in the release), along with two named systems, a Ground-Based Multi-Purpose Jammer (GBMPJ) to disrupt adversary radars, and the Defence Forces Secure Access Card (DEFSAC), a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) based smart-card system that will replace paper identity cards, passes and permits across the forces.

MOSL lists BEL, Astra Microwave, Data Patterns and Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL) as possible beneficiaries on the jammer, and Tech Mahindra, Infineon Technologies India and BEL on the DEFSAC rollout.

Army, Air Force, Navy: Who gets what

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The bigger picture, per MOSL: This AoN takes DAC approvals so far in FY27 to Rs 1.62 lakh crore, and cumulative approvals for FY25 through the current year to Rs 13 lakh crore. The brokerage says these initiatives "improve order inflow visibility for the defense sector," and flags the finalisation of large pending tenders for defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) as the near-term data point to watch.

The bigger picture, per Kotak Securities: Kotak frames the sitting differently, calling it "a Buy-Indian/IDDM opportunity," in contrast with what it describes as the import-heavy March 2026 sitting that cleared big-ticket foreign purchases, including the S-400 air defence system and a medium transport aircraft deal split with overseas vendors.

Kotak names BEL as the standout multi-item winner, present across CBRN systems, Arudhra radars, jammers, electronic-warfare upgrades and the secure-access card, on top of roughly Rs 6,200 crore of fresh order wins the brokerage says BEL logged earlier in FY27. HAL, in Kotak's assessment, is the single biggest beneficiary by ticket size, given its sole-manufacturer status on the ALH, its role in gas-turbine assembly, and Air Force platform upgrades; the brokerage also sees a broader read-through for the land-systems supply chain, BEML, L&T, Ashok Leyland Defence, Tata and Bharat Forge, from the mine layers, trawl tanks, bridging equipment and high-mobility vehicles.

On timing: Kotak is explicit that an AoN is only the in-principle first step, conversion into an actual contract via request for proposal (RFP) and commercial negotiation typically takes one to two years, so it expects limited near-term earnings impact from this AoN, with order accrual concentrated in FY2027-29. The brokerage separately estimates cumulative AoNs since FY2024 have crossed roughly Rs 18 lakh crore, with about Rs 6.5-7 lakh crore of that likely to convert into firm orders over the same FY2027-29 window.

Where the brokerages disagree: MOSL keeps BEL as its preferred sector pick. Kotak carries a Reduce rating on BEL and an Add on HAL instead, alongside Sell ratings on Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard and Solar Industries.

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