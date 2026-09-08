iPhone 18 Pro Series Price: Could The Top Model Cost Over Rs 2,00,000 Lakh?

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its September 9 event. Current reports and estimates suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could start between Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.60 lakh in India, while higher-storage variants could push closer to, or potentially beyond, the Rs 2 lakh mark.

For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900 in India for the 256GB variant. Its 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions are priced at Rs 1,69,900, Rs 1,89,900 and Rs 2,29,900, respectively, according to Financial Express. This means Apple has already positioned its highest-storage Pro Max model above Rs 2 lakh in India.

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What Could Push iPhone 18 Pro Prices Higher?

Higher component costs are among the factors being cited in reports about the iPhone 18 Pro series. Livemint reported that the new models could become more expensive because of rising memory and component costs, with estimates suggesting an India price increase of around Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000.

The Indian Express also reported that Apple's move to newer chip technology and higher memory costs could increase the prices of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Financial Express, citing industry estimates, reported that Apple's shift to TSMC's 2nm process, new memory packaging and mechanical camera components could contribute to a $250-$300 price increase across the Pro range.

Could The Top Model Cross Rs 2 Lakh?

There is a stronger case for the highest-storage iPhone 18 Pro Max crossing Rs 2 lakh than for the base model doing so. The Sunday Guardian estimates that the 256GB Pro Max could start between Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,59,900, with higher-storage configurations potentially reaching Rs 1,95,000 or more.

MacRumors has also reported estimates suggesting that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could start at up to $1,499 in the US if Apple passes higher component costs on to consumers.

Apple has not confirmed the prices, storage options or other specifications of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The company is expected to announce the new Pro models at its September 9 event. Until then, the prices mentioned in reports remain estimates and could differ from Apple's final India pricing.

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