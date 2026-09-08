Two Detained At PM Modi's Event In Mumbai; Gun And Fake PMO ID Recovered

Two people have been detained from the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), NDTV reported.

Police reportedly recovered a gun from one of the detained individuals. One of them, identified as 24-year-old Rohan Parekh, allegedly claimed to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), with a fake PMO identity card also reportedly recovered from him.

According to initial reports, Parekh was accompanied by an armed bodyguard. Both individuals have been detained by the police. Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story)

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