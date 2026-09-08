Pakistan Cricket Board Still 'Owes Me Thousands Of Dollars', Says Jason Gillespie

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie has opened up about his brief and turbulent stint as Pakistan's Test team coach, claiming that his experience with the Pakistan Cricket Board was marked by constant changes and a lack of clarity over his role.

Gillespie, who is regarded as one of the most respected bowlers of his generation, took charge of Pakistan's Test side with the aim of helping the team return to its former glory. However, his time at the helm came in a period when Pakistan Cricket was going through a lot of turmoil, with frequent changes in the support staff, selection committee and even the playing XI.

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The 51-year-old also noted that the situation became particularly difficult after Aaqib Javed was appointed as the chief selector by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, according to a report.

"The appointment of Javed fundamentally altered the landscape," Gillespie told The Telegraph in an interview. "From that moment, my relationship with Pakistan cricket completely changed. Aaqib came in and took over. It appeared to me that he was in charge of absolutely everything," he revealed.

The former Australian pacer said that his experience with the Pakistan team changed significantly following Javed's appointment, with his roles and responsibilities continuing to evolve until his eventual departure.

Gillespie also spoke about the personal impact of the situation, suggesting that the uncertainty surrounding his position and the repeated changes within the setup took a toll on him. "I went from looking after the Test side, managing that, looking after the players and the staff, and having a role in selection, to having absolutely no role in anything."

"The whole experience just deflated me and put me off coaching. It affected me mentally, making me doubt myself and leaving me thinking whether I still wanted to be involved in the sport," he added.

The former Australia international further revealed that his financial settlement with the PCB remains unresolved. Gillespie claimed that the Pakistan board is yet to pay him the outstanding amount and that he is still owed “thousands of dollars”.

"The PCB still owes me thousands of dollars, but I was never going to be a yes-man," Gillespie said. "I wasn't going to compromise on my principles-I never have throughout my career, and I certainly wasn't going to change.

"I could have stayed quiet, agreed to everything, and taken home my salary, but that's not me. Part of me knew I was probably going to be sacked in a couple of months anyway."

Gillespie did not hold back while discussing his relationship with Aaqib Javed. He alleged that he was disrespected and undermined by Javed during his time with the Pakistan team.

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Javed, who was appointed chief selector during Gillespie's tenure, currently serves as the Director of High Performance at the PCB.

Gillespie's stint with Pakistan ultimately ended after a period of instability surrounding the team management and selection process. His latest comments provide insight into the difficulties he faced while attempting to implement his plans within the Pakistan cricket setup.

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