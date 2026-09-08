Micron, SK Hynix, Intel Futures Jump Up To 4% — What's The OpenAI Link To Chip Stocks Rally?

Semiconductor stocks could extend their recent rally in Tuesday's US trading session, with pre-market prices pointing to further gains after a strong previous session.

Intel shares were up 3.87% at $99.51 in pre-market trading, according to the data available ahead of the opening bell. The stock had gained 4.51% to close at $95.80 in the previous session.

SK Hynix were trading 2.26% higher at $181, after the stock surged 8.14% to $177 in the previous session. Meanwhile, Micron Technology was up 1.13% at $1,028.11 in pre-market trading after closing 6.10% higher at $1,016.59.

The strength follows a broader semiconductor rally that gathered momentum after OpenAI unveiled its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-6 Astra.

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What's The OpenAI Link To Chip Stocks?

OpenAI's new model has strengthened expectations that AI adoption could expand beyond traditional chatbots toward autonomous AI agents capable of handling complex tasks.

That could translate into higher demand for computing infrastructure and memory chips.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 3.38% in the previous session, while memory chipmakers led the gains. SK Hynix ADRs surged 8.14%, Micron gained 6.10% and Intel rose 4.51%.

Investors are particularly focused on the potential impact on high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DRAM and other memory products.

AI models that perform increasingly complex tasks require substantial computing and data-processing capacity, supporting expectations for continued investment in data centres.

Analysts have also linked the latest rally in South Korean chip stocks to renewed confidence in AI infrastructure demand following the Astra launch.

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Broader Market Concerns

The semiconductor rally is notable because broader US market sentiment remains cautious. US stock futures declined on Tuesday as oil prices approached $100 a barrel, raising concerns about inflation and interest rates.

However, AI-linked stocks continued to outperform. Intel was among the strongest performers in pre-market trading, while Micron and other semiconductor names also traded higher.

The latest pre-market moves therefore suggest that Friday's chip rally could continue into Tuesday's session, with OpenAI's latest AI model adding fresh momentum to the semiconductor trade.

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