NSE IPO: Bank Of Baroda Looks To Divest Up To 35% Of Its Stake Via OFS

Bank of Baroda is planning to divest around 35% or upto 76,90,375 shares held by the lender in National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), by way of offer for sale (OFS) through initial public offering (IPO), according to an exchange filing on Tuesday, September 8.

As part of the OFS process the equity shares have been transferred to the “Escrow Account” on Tuesday.

The expected date of completion of the divestment is end of September 2026.

The lener received around Rs 76.9 crore as dividend from NSE for fiscal 2025-26.

The development comes days after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved NSE IPO.

Earlier, sources told NDTV Profit that NSE is expected to announce the price band for its IPO on September 11 and is also looking to list in the third week of this month.

The NSE IPO also received a no objection certificate from market regulator SEBI in August 2026. NDTV Profit had reported on July 30 that the National Stock Exchange is expecting to get listed on the BSE by September 2026.

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