Sony Pictures Networks India Acquires TV Rights For Afghanistan-India T20I Series

Cricket fans are set for another international contest as India and Afghanistan prepare to face each other in a three-match T20I series. The upcoming fixtures will bring together two teams with contrasting strengths and plenty of experience in the shortest format.

Sony Sports Network Gets Broadcast Rights

Sony Sports Network has secured the exclusive television broadcast rights for the India-Afghanistan T20I series. The three-match contest will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with the fixtures scheduled for September 13, 15 and 17, 2026.

The series strengthens Sony Sports Network's cricket portfolio and forms part of its ongoing ‘Festival of Sports' offering. He also described both teams as aggressive and entertaining T20 sides, according to Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer and business head, sports and international, at Sony Pictures Networks India.

India And Afghanistan Squads

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Indian side, which includes Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy. The availability of Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana will depend on their fitness.

Afghanistan will be captained by Ibrahim Zadran. The team features star spinner Rashid Khan, along with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal. Experienced all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi are also part of the squad.

Afghanistan Cricket Board Welcomes Series

Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, said playing in India is special because of the country's passion for cricket. He added that the series will provide Afghanistan an opportunity to showcase its talent against one of the strongest teams in international cricket.

The Sony Sports Network broadcast will reach viewers across India, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan, according to the network.

(With PTI Inputs)

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