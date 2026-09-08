Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: ISKCON Juhu, Bombay's The Food Fusion Cafe Lose Licence In FDA Crackdown

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stepped up enforcement against food business operators (FBOs) across Mumbai, suspending or recommending suspension of licences and registrations over serious food-safety and hygiene violations.

The action covers food businesses linked to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), as well as restaurants, food manufacturers and delivery-linked establishments in Mumbai.

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Among the businesses facing the strictest action is R. K. Associates & Hoteliers Pvt. Ltd., whose licence has been suspended after inspections found cockroach infestation, uncovered food, poor hygiene practices and missing food-safety records.

The FDA has also suspended the licence of Drogheria Sellers Pvt. Ltd., linked to Zepto, citing cockroach infestation, cold-chain failures, poor hygiene and the presence of expired food products.

The action reflects the regulator's scrutiny of businesses operating in the rapidly expanding online food-delivery and quick-commerce ecosystem.

The FDA has also recommended suspension of the licence of Bombay's The Food Fusion Cafe over deficiencies in food storage and hygiene, along with missing safety records.

The registration of Shree Madhuram has also been recommended for suspension after the establishment was found operating as a restaurant despite holding a registration meant for a hawker, besides allegedly failing to meet required hygiene standards.

The FDA has suspended the licence of Kothari Sweet over unauthorised food production, expired products, pest infestation and missing labels.

Mulund Farsan Mart faces similar action over unauthorised production, expired food and pest infestation.

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Maharashtra Biryani Center has also had its licence suspended over hygiene, pest-control, drainage and documentation lapses.

At ISKCON, Juhu, the FDA has suspended licences covering multiple food operations, including the restaurant and Govindas Restaurant, citing violations involving pest control, sanitation, food testing, storage, training and safety documentation.

Several IRCTC-linked operators, including Om Sai Ram Enterprises, Ambuj Hotels & Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., Express Food Services and Araha Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., have meanwhile been issued improvement notices.

The latest crackdown highlights the FDA's focus on enforcing food-safety norms and holding businesses accountable for conditions that could compromise consumer health.

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