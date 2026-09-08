Delhi Traffic Advisory For BRICS Summit: Affected Roads, Diversions, Routes To Airport & Metro Stations

The Delhi Traffic Police has released a thorough traffic advisory ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, scheduled for September 11–13, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

On September 8, 2026, from 7:45 PM to 10:00 PM, there will be a full motorcade practice. This will immediately restrict more than 35 regulated routes and 22 major diversion locations.

For travellers heading to the airport and main train stations, the Delhi Police released comprehensive traffic advice that listed roads to avoid and recommended detours and alternate routes.

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According to the advisory, 22 diversion points have been selected and over 35 highways will be under control. In order to simplify the transit of VIP convoys and reduce public discomfort, traffic controls will mainly apply to the New Delhi district and surrounding corridors.

The following roads will be impacted by these traffic regulations, according to the Delhi traffic police:

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa-Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

Tees January Marg

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Mathura Road

Moti Lal Nehru Marg

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg

Africa Avenue Road

Satya Marg

Shanti Path

Janpath

Ashoka Road

Barakhamba Road

Tolstory Marg

Ranjeet Singh Flyover

Niti Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Kemal Attaturk Marg

APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Press Enclave Road

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

Josef Broz Tito Marg

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

For VVIP movements, buses may be rerouted along specific roads, but the metro will continue to run normally. All forms of road transportation, including private automobiles and taxis, are only permitted to park in designated zones and are not permitted to park within 200 meters of controlled roads.

Commuters are encouraged to use public transportation, including the Metro, as much as possible, plan their routes ahead of time, allow extra time for travel, and adhere to the routes and directions given by traffic officials in light of these traffic restrictions.

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To avoid any delays, it is highly recommended that anyone travelling to the airport during this limitation timeframe take the metro. Priority will be given to all necessary and emergency vehicles.

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