Delhi Traffic Advisory For BRICS Summit: Affected Roads, Diversions, Routes To Airport & Metro Stations

The Delhi Traffic Police has released a thorough traffic advisory ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, scheduled for September 11–13, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.
On September 8, 2026, from 7:45 PM to 10:00 PM, there will be a full motorcade practice. This will immediately restrict more than 35 regulated routes and 22 major diversion locations.
For travellers heading to the airport and main train stations, the Delhi Police released comprehensive traffic advice that listed roads to avoid and recommended detours and alternate routes.
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According to the advisory, 22 diversion points have been selected and over 35 highways will be under control. In order to simplify the transit of VIP convoys and reduce public discomfort, traffic controls will mainly apply to the New Delhi district and surrounding corridors.
???? BRICS SUMMIT 2026 | PLAN BEFORE YOU MOVE— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 7, 2026
11–13 September
Travelling to work, the airport, railway station or across New Delhi?
???? CHECK BEFORE YOU LEAVE
????️ Affected Roads
???? Diversion Points
????️ Alternate Routes
✈️ Airport Routes
???? Metro/Public Transport
⏱️ Keep extra… pic.twitter.com/5PZ7PrdCQs
The following roads will be impacted by these traffic regulations, according to the Delhi traffic police:
- Sardar Patel Marg
- Mother Teresa-Crescent
- Teen Murti Marg
- Akbar Road
- Tees January Marg
- Rajesh Pilot Marg
- Subramaniam Bharti Marg
- Mathura Road
- Moti Lal Nehru Marg
- Dr Zakir Hussain Marg
- Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg
- Africa Avenue Road
- Satya Marg
- Shanti Path
- Janpath
- Ashoka Road
- Barakhamba Road
- Tolstory Marg
- Ranjeet Singh Flyover
- Niti Marg
- Panchsheel Marg
- Kemal Attaturk Marg
- APJ Abdul Kalam Road
- Press Enclave Road
- Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg
- Josef Broz Tito Marg
- Lala Lajpat Rai Marg
For VVIP movements, buses may be rerouted along specific roads, but the metro will continue to run normally. All forms of road transportation, including private automobiles and taxis, are only permitted to park in designated zones and are not permitted to park within 200 meters of controlled roads.
Commuters are encouraged to use public transportation, including the Metro, as much as possible, plan their routes ahead of time, allow extra time for travel, and adhere to the routes and directions given by traffic officials in light of these traffic restrictions.
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To avoid any delays, it is highly recommended that anyone travelling to the airport during this limitation timeframe take the metro. Priority will be given to all necessary and emergency vehicles.
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